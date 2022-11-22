Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 278,987 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,614,071 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,987 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 0.8% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $90,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in TJX Companies by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $78.80. 124,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,137,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.54. The firm has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $79.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.