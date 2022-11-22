Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $44.32 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 579,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $44,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franchise Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 90,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 551.4% in the 2nd quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 88,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 74,598 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,227,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.56. The stock had a trading volume of 488,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,913,632. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.53.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.