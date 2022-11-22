Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $48.57 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 638,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,161 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $48,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.3% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.92. 89,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,034,094. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

