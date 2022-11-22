Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $74.44 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,198,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,966 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Mondelez International worth $74,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after buying an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4,716.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,656 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $66.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,843,203. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average of $61.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International Company Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

