Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 1,016,800 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,459,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016,800 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.9% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $107,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.61. The company had a trading volume of 382,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,556,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $301.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

