Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 105,559 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,559 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $33,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,566 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after buying an additional 2,394,234 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,166,000 after buying an additional 2,386,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.5% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,823,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,648,000 after buying an additional 1,634,471 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.8 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.52. 63,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,656,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.40.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,209 shares of company stock valued at $9,708,325 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

