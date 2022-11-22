Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,157,745 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 539,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,157,745 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $28,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1,080.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

PFE stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.16. The stock had a trading volume of 290,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,246,324. The stock has a market cap of $275.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

