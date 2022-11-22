Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 25,488 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,839 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 25,488 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $37,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $314,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $216,000. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in EOG Resources by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.2 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.68.

NYSE EOG traded up $3.08 on Tuesday, hitting $142.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,931. The firm has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

