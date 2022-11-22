Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 31,903 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 497,131 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 31,903 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $63,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,019. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.4 %

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.90. The company had a trading volume of 122,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,602,272. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.91 and a 200 day moving average of $130.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.