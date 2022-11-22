PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCTGet Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 58,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,081,592 shares.The stock last traded at $6.17 and had previously closed at $6.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

