PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 58,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,081,592 shares.The stock last traded at $6.17 and had previously closed at $6.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
