QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,347 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,019. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $120.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.54. The company has a market capitalization of $134.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

