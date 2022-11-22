Quantum (QUA) Price Down 90% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum (QUA) traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum has traded down 90% against the US dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $895,421.62 and approximately $184,943.61 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,489.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010593 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007742 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037371 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00041641 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006027 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00021349 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00231742 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00149843 USD and is down -89.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $186,090.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

