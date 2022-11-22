Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

QUISF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Quisitive Technology Solutions stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

