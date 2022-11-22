Radio Caca (RACA) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $69.87 million and $5.40 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.08 or 0.01665699 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00013176 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00035223 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00043869 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000532 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $270.43 or 0.01674005 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001464 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,573,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

