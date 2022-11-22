Raymond James Boosts Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target to $125.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.38% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on CPA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.
Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $83.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Copa has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $97.63.
Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.
