Raymond James Boosts Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target to $125.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CPA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $83.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Copa has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $97.63.

Institutional Trading of Copa

Copa Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Copa by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,845,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,683,000 after purchasing an additional 63,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,855,000 after buying an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Copa by 3.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,562,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,398,000 after buying an additional 75,280 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 39.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,266,000 after buying an additional 238,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa by 77.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,851,000 after buying an additional 280,078 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.