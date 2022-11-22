Realty Income (NYSE:O) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on O. Mizuho cut Realty Income from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.
Realty Income Price Performance
Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $65.30 on Friday. Realty Income has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average is $66.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Realty Income Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Realty Income
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Realty Income by 21.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 243,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,593,000 after purchasing an additional 43,069 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 46.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 7.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 279,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 10.9% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Realty Income (O)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.