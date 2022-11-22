Realty Income (NYSE:O) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on O. Mizuho cut Realty Income from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $65.30 on Friday. Realty Income has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average is $66.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

The business also recently declared a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Realty Income by 21.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 243,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,593,000 after purchasing an additional 43,069 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 46.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 7.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 279,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 10.9% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.