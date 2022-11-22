Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AMC Networks (AMCX)

AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/8/2022 – AMC Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – AMC Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – AMC Networks was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/7/2022 – AMC Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $18.00.

10/12/2022 – AMC Networks is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – AMC Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – AMC Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $10.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

AMC Networks Stock Up 1.4 %

AMCX stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.77. 316,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.89. The company has a market cap of $892.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2.8% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in AMC Networks by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMC Networks by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in AMC Networks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in AMC Networks by 412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

