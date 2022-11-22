Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/15/2022 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/14/2022 – Arcturus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.00 to $14.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Arcturus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/3/2022 – Arcturus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

11/2/2022 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $39.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Arcturus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

10/12/2022 – Arcturus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $15.97. 2,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,851. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,653.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

