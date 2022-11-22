Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Plans Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Red Rock Resorts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 95.7% annually over the last three years. Red Rock Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ RRR opened at $42.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.19. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

In related news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $893,148.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,943.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,493,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,809,000 after buying an additional 28,665 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after acquiring an additional 313,446 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 880,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,747,000 after acquiring an additional 18,672 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,794,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,470,000 after acquiring an additional 41,755 shares in the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RRR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading

