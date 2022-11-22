Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $225.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum traded as high as $212.55 and last traded at $212.24, with a volume of 750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.34.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RS. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,207,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.81 and a 200-day moving average of $186.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 11.45%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Stories

