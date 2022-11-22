renBTC Reaches Market Cap of $57.88 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. renBTC has a total market cap of $57.88 million and $15.00 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC token can now be bought for approximately $16,167.77 or 1.00006334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About renBTC

renBTC was first traded on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

