ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ResMed were worth $58,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,848,017,000 after buying an additional 254,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,239,867,000 after purchasing an additional 310,980 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,084,262,000 after purchasing an additional 875,001 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,751,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $424,713,000 after purchasing an additional 70,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,705,000 after purchasing an additional 380,645 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RMD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

ResMed Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $225.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $268.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.68.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. The company had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total value of $38,055.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,695.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total value of $38,055.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,695.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,303 shares in the company, valued at $22,538,362.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,038 shares of company stock worth $15,986,201. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

