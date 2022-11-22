Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.35% from the stock’s current price.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.95.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:QSR opened at $68.17 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $68.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.14.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $79,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

