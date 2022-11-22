Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,618 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,715,000 after buying an additional 1,549,139 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,436,000 after buying an additional 811,381 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,502,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,484,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,208,000 after buying an additional 336,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE RVLV traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.39. The company had a trading volume of 14,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,021. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.35. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $87.66.
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.
