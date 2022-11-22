Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,322,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,998 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Corteva were worth $71,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after buying an additional 1,483,373 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in Corteva by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,793,000 after buying an additional 108,923 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Corteva by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after buying an additional 91,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Corteva by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,087,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,375,000 after buying an additional 272,159 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Corteva Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $65.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.50.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

