Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 48,311 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $52,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFF. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $98.71 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $151.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.