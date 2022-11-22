Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,129 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Eversource Energy worth $56,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 88.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

ES stock opened at $80.40 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.88 and a 200 day moving average of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

