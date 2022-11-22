Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,961 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $54,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,179,000 after acquiring an additional 171,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,003,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,128,000 after acquiring an additional 79,546 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,795,000 after acquiring an additional 346,118 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,122,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,669,000 after acquiring an additional 15,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,082,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,236,000 after acquiring an additional 72,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $412.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $664.70.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

