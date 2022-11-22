Ribbon Finance Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.43 Million (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $59.78 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ribbon Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

