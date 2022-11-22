River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,959 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 338,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 154,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PINS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.65. 49,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,324,732. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.75. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Several research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $116,522.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 464,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,391,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 560,828 shares of company stock valued at $13,554,616. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

