River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) by 127.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,500 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.26% of Rent the Runway worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 32,888 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 242.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 1,019.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 132,118 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 24.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RENT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.11. 7,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,526. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00.

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.46 million. Rent the Runway had a negative return on equity of 293.74% and a negative net margin of 76.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

