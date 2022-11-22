River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Makes New $324,000 Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after buying an additional 146,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,358,000 after buying an additional 134,251 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 787,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,004,000 after buying an additional 110,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $17,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.74. 3,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,897. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.43 and a fifty-two week high of $245.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.80.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 112.72%.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

