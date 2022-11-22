River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 33,039 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,039 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.05% of iQIYI worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQ. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iQIYI by 16.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 353,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 49,299 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iQIYI by 31.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,287,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after buying an additional 550,501 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iQIYI by 23.9% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 232,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 44,853 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its stake in iQIYI by 9.8% during the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,095,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 98,200 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in iQIYI by 34.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 173,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. 219,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,442,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $6.94.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on IQ. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.09.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

