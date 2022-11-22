Robert Fyfe Sells 283,567 Shares of Michael Hill International Limited (ASX:MHJ) Stock

Michael Hill International Limited (ASX:MHJ – Get Rating) insider Robert Fyfe sold 283,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.32 ($0.88), for a total value of A$375,159.14 ($248,449.76).

Michael Hill International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Michael Hill International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Michael Hill International’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. Michael Hill International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

Michael Hill International Company Profile

Michael Hill International Limited owns and operates jewelry stores and provides related services. The company's store offers rings, earrings, bracelets and bangles, necklaces and pendants, chains, watches, collections, and gifts, as well as birthstones. It also provides care plans and diamond warranty services.

