Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RHI. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 46.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Robert Half International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Robert Half International Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RHI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, CL King reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,535. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.31. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.20.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.92%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

