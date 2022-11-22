Robert W. Baird Increases Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target to $30.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on XPOF. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Shares of XPOF opened at $21.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Xponential Fitness news, EVP Megan Moen sold 4,633 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $102,713.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,730.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 25,933 shares of company stock worth $546,958 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

