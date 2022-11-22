Robert W. Baird Lowers Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target to $18.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 80.36% from the stock’s current price.

SYM has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

Symbotic Price Performance

Shares of SYM opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.70. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $28.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 21,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $289,491.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,193.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

