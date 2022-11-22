Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives $56.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCKT. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.86. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 1,355,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,628,567 shares in the company, valued at $260,021,363.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 33.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,727,000 after purchasing an additional 488,509 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,544,000 after acquiring an additional 62,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,392,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,142,000 after acquiring an additional 856,076 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,133,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,832,000 after acquiring an additional 238,200 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,306,000 after acquiring an additional 373,201 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

