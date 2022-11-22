Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $127.45 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $127.45 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for $1,195.75 or 0.07425043 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 3,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,585 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/www.reddit.com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 3,807 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,170.89459901 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $5,408,081.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

