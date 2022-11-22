Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $120.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.30.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $112.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $115.90.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,041 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Ross Stores by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Ross Stores by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,046,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,218,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

