RXO (NYSE:RXO) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RXO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

RXO Price Performance

Shares of RXO opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. RXO has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

About RXO

RXO provides truckload freight transportation brokerage in the United States. The company, through a proprietary digital freight marketplace, offers access to truckload capacity and complementary brokered services of managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

