Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Gap Up to $4.69

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.69, but opened at $4.85. Sabre shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 22,897 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on SABR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sabre by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,266,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,171,000 after buying an additional 332,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,492,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,036,000 after acquiring an additional 259,839 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 12.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,636,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,330,000 after acquiring an additional 861,574 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,927,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sabre by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,990,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,042,000 after purchasing an additional 243,134 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

