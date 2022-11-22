Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Gap Up to $4.69

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.69, but opened at $4.85. Sabre shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 22,897 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on SABR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.
Sabre Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabre
About Sabre
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sabre (SABR)
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.