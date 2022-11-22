Sagil Capital LLP Invests $5.05 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 4.1% of Sagil Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $180,650,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.15. The stock had a trading volume of 55,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,779. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

