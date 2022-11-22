Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the forty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $230.15.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total value of $412,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,998,397.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total value of $412,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,998,397.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $6,959,846.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,062,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,727 shares of company stock valued at $25,233,330 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Down 2.2 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $144.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $144.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.24, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $136.04 and a twelve month high of $305.49.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

