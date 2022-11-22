SALT (SALT) Price Down 28.1% Over Last 7 Days

SALT (SALT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 22nd. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $31,287.44 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, "SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

