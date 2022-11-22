Sammy Khalifa Sells 18,041 Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 18,041 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $59,354.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 994,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,881.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Sammy Khalifa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Sammy Khalifa sold 4,551 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $16,520.13.
- On Monday, October 17th, Sammy Khalifa sold 4,551 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $15,791.97.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Sammy Khalifa sold 2,946 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $11,459.94.
- On Thursday, September 15th, Sammy Khalifa sold 4,551 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $18,977.67.
- On Monday, August 29th, Sammy Khalifa sold 4,097 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $15,691.51.
- On Thursday, August 25th, Sammy Khalifa sold 3,072 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $12,687.36.
Vicarious Surgical Trading Up 7.1 %
Shares of NYSE RBOT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 259,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,577. The stock has a market cap of $442.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $13.18.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
