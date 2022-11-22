Sammy Khalifa Sells 18,041 Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 18,041 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $59,354.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 994,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,881.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sammy Khalifa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Sammy Khalifa sold 4,551 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $16,520.13.

On Monday, October 17th, Sammy Khalifa sold 4,551 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $15,791.97.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Sammy Khalifa sold 2,946 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $11,459.94.

On Thursday, September 15th, Sammy Khalifa sold 4,551 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $18,977.67.

On Monday, August 29th, Sammy Khalifa sold 4,097 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $15,691.51.

On Thursday, August 25th, Sammy Khalifa sold 3,072 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $12,687.36.

Shares of NYSE RBOT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 259,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,577. The stock has a market cap of $442.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $13.18.

About Vicarious Surgical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 325.2% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,032,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 789,751 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at $101,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

