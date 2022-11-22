SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($118.37) price objective on SAP in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of SAP opened at €106.24 ($108.41) on Friday. SAP has a 1 year low of €79.58 ($81.20) and a 1 year high of €126.38 ($128.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of €91.54 and a 200-day moving average of €90.58.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

