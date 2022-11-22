Sapphire 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,713.63 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last week, Sapphire has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $24.28 million and $2,713.63 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,124.77 or 0.06982871 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00032699 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00075747 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00058248 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000397 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00023008 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.