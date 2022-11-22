SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of SBA Communications worth $68,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 18.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 253.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 16.3% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 26,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 40.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 30,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Cowen cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $295.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.68 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.41 and its 200-day moving average is $310.63. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

