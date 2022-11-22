Scholarship Coin Price Hits $0.0025 (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a total market capitalization of $36,079.42 and $250.45 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded down 87.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Scholarship Coin

Scholarship Coin was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 14,451,375 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00110983 USD and is down -67.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $113.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scholarship Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scholarship Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

